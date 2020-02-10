Power finally came to an end yesterday and it appears as though not everyone is entirely satisfied with the finale. However, a few weeks prior, a leak finally revealed the question everyone's been asking: who killed Ghost? The answer turned out to be Ghost's son, Tariq, who's portrayed by Michael Rainey Jr. If you recall, Rainey revealed he received exactly 326 death threats in his DMs following the big reveal. Now, the thing is Rainey is solely an actor on the show. He doesn't write or control the fate or actions of his characters but not everyone got that memo, clearly.

Cam'ron can relate. The rapper took on the iconic role of Rico in Paid In Full where he famously shot and killed Mitch out of greed. Although Cam's career extends far past his acting career, many still associate him with Rico. In fact, in wake of Michael Rainey's alleged death threats, Cam stated that it's been eighteen years since the film launched and he's still getting asked about Rico's actions.

"Yo bro, live with it 🤷🏽‍♂️.. it’s been 18yrs and they still asking.. why I killed Mitch 🤦🏽‍♂️😑.. #YaTurn😂😂#NiggasGetDeathThreatsEveryDayB#UBeAlright #UTuffRight," he wrote on Twitter.

If you're one of those who aren't satisfied with the Power finale, Starz announced that they've ordered three more Power spin-off series on top of Power Book II: Ghost.