While Rihanna's faced several pregnancy rumors in the past, all of them proving to be untrue, she and A$AP Rocky announced that they're expecting a child together. The couple unveiled pregnancy reveal photos on Monday, which turned the Internet upside down for the past 24 hours. Fans expressed their joy while friends and associates sent their congratulations via social media to the couple.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Cam'ron was among the individuals who sent well wishes to Rocky and Rihanna. However, he also suggested that his male supplement product Pink Horsepower may have played a role in Rihanna's pregnancy. While Cam's proven to go to great lengths to promote the product (i.e. the series of videos involving his neighbor), he shared footage from October where he linked up with Rocky to hand over a box of Pink Horsepower. Cam's IG post included a slide from October where Rocky shoots down a jar of Pink Horsepower and a photo of Rihanna and Rocky's pregnancy photos.

"I’m just saying check da dates," he wrote before welcoming Rihanna to the NYC borough. "Congrats to Flacko and da Sis Ri. Welcome to Harlem!!! @pinkhorsepower."

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were rumored to be dating in 2020 before confirming they were together in summer 2021. Pregnancy rumors began to swirl around the Internet towards the end of 2021 but Rihanna ultimately shut those down.

Check Cam's post below.