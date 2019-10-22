They may have called it quits a while ago, but it doesn't look like Cam'ron is quite finished taking a few jabs at his ex, Juju. The rapper and Love & Hip Hop New York star were together for over a decade before they split in 2017. The inception of Juju's single life was played out in front of a reality television audience, including what some called a few flirtatious moments between Juju and co-star Safaree Samuels. However, the pair were resolute that they were just friends and nothing romantic was going on between them.

Cam'ron decided to revisit these rumors in a recent freestyle he shared on Instagram. Over Black Rob's "Like Whoa" beat Cam'ron rapped, "Nowadays you might see me with a Barbie / Was gonna take my ex back I seen her with Safaree / Had her with the work in the car, that was my down b*tch / But you joined the circus you do clown sh*t / And when you f*cked up, can't come back around this."

Back in June, Cam'ron put on his Petty Betty hat and dropped some info on why he and Juju didn't work out. He claimed that she threatened a "co-worker" of his before he said, "It looked like you had more control over my business than I did. I had no problem with you. I got you on Love & Hip Hop. I helped you get Candy Jewels Hair. I negotiated the best first-time person on Love & Hip Hop [deal] and that contract you got. I got you that money. You still on for two, three seasons now and I'm happy for you. I supported you when you got your butt done, when you got your breast done, the lip hair laser removal, everything. I loved you with that. I was with you before that. And I still have love for you. No problems at all." Check out his freestyle below.