There have been many influential hip-hop groups that have come and gone over the years, though few have done for the culture what Cam'ron and his crew did with The Diplomats. As HipHopDX notes, fans of the group have long wondered why a biopic was never made about them, and in a recent interview with Wayno, Killa Cam himself gave us some insight into why we haven't seen a film from him yet.

"So like they offered us deals before," he explained, mentioning his fellow members, Jim Jones and Julez Santana, "or offered me deals as well." Despite the offers, though, Cam has maintained that he would "rather shoot it with [his] money, [his] way."

Scott Gries/Getty Images

"Like they’ll come to you like ‘Yo, we’ll give you a percentage of The Diplomats movie,’ and I’m like ‘Ok, what’s the percentage,’ and you know they’re like ‘We’ll give you 10-15 percent,'” the Harlem native went on.

"How you going to give me 10 percent of my story?" Cam'ron asked. "That shit don’t even be making no sense to me sometimes. I’m like, ‘Aight, I’ll fund it, and y’all take the 10 percent and do distribution,’ but they’re not used to n*ggas talking to them like that."





Elsewhere in the same interview, the 46-year-old discussed the creation of his 2002 album, Come Home with Me, among other career highlights, which was followed by a concert alongside his fellow Dipset members as they played old classics along with some of their solo releases – check out the footage below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.

[Via]