Cam'ron Returns With "Believe In Flee"

Aron A.
October 01, 2019 13:45
Believe In Flee
Cam'ron

Killa season!


It has been nearly two years since the release of Cam'ron's solo project but it appears that he might have something up his sleeve before the end of the year. The rapper came through with his last project, The Program in November 17th and has focused on his other entrepreneurial ventures since as well as the Dipset reunion that occurred last year.

Earlier today, Killa Cam came through with a brand new single titled, "Believe In Flee." The rapper's latest single finds him giving a gully narration of the Harlem streets with a soulful vocal sample carrying out throughout the project. It's unsure if this serves as the first single off his forthcoming project but it's definitely a promising indication of whatever he has in store for the future.

Quotable Lyrics
It's me flee, the car all pink
Two door, take your bitch with one wink
Location where the black rich n***as link
Move a couple bricks a month in case the ship ever sink

