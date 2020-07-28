Cam'ron and Faizon Love's feud continues after the comedian questioned Jay-Z's authenticity as a drug dealer from Brooklyn. Cam'ron acknowledged that he and Hov have had their differences but vouched for Hov's credibility. "Faizon don’t know what the fuck he’s talking bout. whether legally or illegally n***as got to it. Faizon #UwasntThere #iwasthere for some it," Cam said on IG.

That's when Faizon unleashed a slew of homophobic posts including one that depicted the Dipset member with a sign reading, "I Dream of kissing 50 Cent in public." Cam retaliated by rehashing some old footage of Faizon Love but shared a disclaimer before getting into it.

"Now before I post this I have no problem with anybody in the LGBTQ community. I have people from this community in my family/friends/I work with and love ones. I respect all walks of life," he wrote. This comes days after Cam was accused of transphobia. Nonetheless, the footage he pulled up was from an "audition tape" Faizon was supposedly submitting for an "Empire slash Brokeback Mountain-type movies."

"With that being said. @faizonlove posted some memes of me being gay. Which I’m not," Cam said in response to Faizon's memes. "But this isn’t a meme fat boy. This really u.. #UgotSomeexplainingToDo this the roles u want? I dig it #IaintJudgingTho #UaintOnTrail somebody get him in brokeback mountain 2 please. I don’t think he faking.. and did someone creep behind u in this vid? Just askin."

Faizon later fired back with an old picture of Cam but as one commenter said, "You going out bad bro."