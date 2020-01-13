On his recent Purple Haze 2, Cam'ron's "Fast Lane" turned heads with a reflection on a harrowing encounter: the time he and his crew squared off with Suge Knight, prompting Cam's homeboy Tito to pull out a knife. Now, Cam'ron has connected with DJ Superstar Jay to elaborate on the tense standoff. "Me and my man Tito was coming out the club," details Cam. "My other man Jacob was there, and he was like 'Suge is over there, he wants to speak to you.' You know, Suge is Suge. He's been around longer than I have at that particular time. Come Home With Me had just come out. We sizzling. I'm coming off a rebound album, leaving Epic and joining Roc-A-Fella."

Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images

"So [Suge] comes over, and he's like 'yo what's up.' I'm like what's up bruh. He like 'I'm good but you owe me some money. You used that 2Pac beat on your album, that's my beat.' I'm like 'Daz came to the studio and played it over. Shout out Daz Dillinger.' Suge was like 'Daz ain't got no say-so. That's my beat. You owe me money.'"

"I was like, I ain't giving you no bread, what's popping?" explains Cam. "He's like 'well, I'll tell you now, I fucked n***as up for not giving me money.' So now my man's starting to flinch. I'm like 'yo, I fuck n***as up too. What we doin? What's poppin'? He was like, 'you know what, it ain't even a big deal. It's all good.'"

Explaining that he has no intention of running a jailed man's name through the mud, Cam theorizes that Suge likely thought he'd be intimating enough to have his way unimpeded. "I wasn't intimated cause it was two in the morning outside a club in LA," says Cam. "It was more of a street situation. We with that. He didn't even trip after that, he just walked away." Check out Cam's recollection for yourself below, beginning around the ten-minute mark.