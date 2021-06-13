Cam'ron has been off to a pretty active 2021. J. Cole recruited the Dipset rapper for the opening track "95.south" of his latest effort The Off-Season, appearing for a surprise, uncredited verse. Elsewhere, he's been hitting the studio to ready his upcoming release Killa Season 2, sharing updates with fans on the project's progression on social media.

His last full-length solo effort was 2019's Purple Haze 2, so fans of the Harlem native are certainly eager to hear more from the 00s rap staple. This weekend, he took to the Gram to preview his upcoming track dubbed "24 Year Run Hun," a sure ode to his stellar run in the rap game.



Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images

In the footage, he sits in his vehicle rocking a bandana and sunglasses as he listens to the upcoming track. "God, family, money, nothing above it/For this chicken I'll turn you turkeys to nothing," he confidently spits on the track.

Elsewhere, Killa Cam also paid a visit to the Avianne Showroom to pick up a brand new diamond Dipset ring, an ode to the group he formed back in 1997 with his childhood friend Jim Jones and his cousin Freekey Zekey.

In other Cam'ron news, the rapper appeared on REVOLT's series Drink Champs to discuss his career beginnings, his Pink Horsepower male supplement, and more. Check out the full episode below if you haven't already.

[via]