We weren't expecting to see these two together, but Brandy and Cam'ron brought jokes to social media. We've been seeing an influx of these artists for vastly different reasons: Brandy continues to plug her projects as well as highlight her beautiful teen daughter on her social media pages, and Cam'ron recently joined Dipset for the group's iconic appearance on Verzuz alongside The LOX.

Both Brandy and Cam'ron uploaded their versions of their chuckle-worthy interaction as seen from their own perspectives. It looked as if they were on set and Brandy was filming herself as Cam could be heard chatting her up off-camera.

It seems that the rapper was trying to make a point about the way we say certain numbers. "You can sit there and ignore me all you want. You know it's twenty-two, it's thirty-three, forty-four, fifty-five. You know I'm right, that's why you keep ignoring me," said Cam. "It go to sixty-six, seventy-seven, eighty-eight, ninety-nine—you know damn well eleven should be onety-one!"

In both clips, Brandy had enough and can be seen walking away from the rapper as he follows close behind, trying to prove his point. It was all for laughs, but fans questioned whether or not they would collaborate in the future. Check out both of their videos below.