Cam'ron Is Back In "Killa" Mode In New Funk Flex Freestyle

Cam'ron is arguably one of the best examples of an iconic era in New York rap history. Killa Cam, part of legendary trio The Diplomats (or Dipset), trailblazed through the early 2000's with his intellect and wordplay. His skill, coupled with an overwhelming confidence and knack for flossing flashy thing, drew attention from listeners all over. Combining these worlds at such a high level earned Cam'ron critical acclaim and popularity, with platinum albums and records decorating the early parts of his career.

Cam's first two albums released prior to 2000 gained some attention, but his 2002 Roc-A-Fella Records debut Come Home With Me solidified his position amongst the tight competition of that era. Come Home With Me debuted at number two on Billboard's 200 and eventually achieved the much sought after platinum status. His 2004 offering, Purple Haze, had slightly less popularity among the masses, but those keyed in on hip hop praised it's quality. The album is regarded as a classic by listeners that hold rap to a higher standard.

The all-over pink fur pioneer is an icon for some fashion moments and extravagant escapades, but one of his most impressive moments came by way of a legendary freestyle in The Basement with Big Tigger. Donning a pink bucket hat, earrings the size of a small flatscreen television, and a hand full of hundreds, he delivered immaculate cash talk over Scarface's "On My Block" instrumental.

Now, in 2022, he's back spitting that cash on Funk Flex. The lauded New York MC still has the tools he had back then, now with the relaxed presence that comes with age and time.

Quotable Lyrics

Facing the third conviction,

Me? I'm just swerving different,

Merging different,

Wolf inside the henhouse, I'm observing chicken