Cam'ron can do it all. He's one of Harlem's finest MCs, an exceptional basketball player, a clothing designer, an entrepreneur, and much more. What people might not know is that he also has a passion for interior design. Now, he's teaming up with famed interior designer Zeez Louise to host Paramount+'s new series, Hip Hop My House, Complex reports.





The rapper will be hosting the new show which sets out to redesign the homes of fans. Cam and Zeez will be hosting the series which will also include an array of celebrity guest appearances. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Polo G, Rae Sremmurd, 24KGoldn, Erica Banks, Nelly, Tyga, and Migos are confirmed cameos on Hip Hop My House. The series will include nine episodes which will all be released on the streaming platform on June 21st. Check the trailer out below.

While Cam is making a move into television, the rapper has also been teasing a few projects. He's hinted at the release of The Program 2 for a minute, and previously suggested a project titled, Camdemic would be on the way. He hasn't offered any recent updates.

Last month, Cam'ron celebrated the 20-year anniversary of his Roc-A-Fella debut, Come Home With Me, and held down an exclusive show at the legendary Apollo in Harlem to celebrate.

Hopefully, we get some new music from Cam before the end of the year.

