With over 2 million followers, it's expected that Cam'rom has a few people on his blocked list. In a world where millions of people are looking for their viral come up, social media users are exposing all parts of their lives to build their brands. From entertainment icons to celebrity-wannabes to regular folks living their lives, we as a global collective get to get a glimpse into hundreds of strangers' lives daily, and often, we see just how critical people can be. The Dipset emcee keeps his online space tidy by blocking left and right, and he revealed earlier today (March 26) that his blocked list has entered into the hundreds of thousands.



Kevin Kane / Stringer / Getty Images

Cam'ron shared a piece of advice for his followers on his Instagram Story. "Let me tell y'all something about blocking people," he began. "'Cause I got at least, minimum, two hundred thousand something people blocked. Minimum. At least, maybe more than that. Don't ever feel bad about blocking somebody. It's your page. It's your sh*t."

"Sometimes, people are too opinionated on your sh*t." The rapper said to envision your social media platforms as if they're your home. "Somebody come in your house [saying], 'I don't like your curtains.' Okay, okay cool. 'I don't really like the furniture.' Well, get the f*ck out!... Why are you here? You don't like a bunch of sh*t but you're still here. It's crazy."

"You know what I do? I let a wild comment stay there for a while and then I block everybody who like the comment." Watch Cam'ron explain his blocking technique below.