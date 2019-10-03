It's been nearly two years since Cam'ron released The Program and roughly five years since announcing the sequel to 2004's Purple Haze. After releasing his new single, "Believe In Flee" this week, the rapper has officially announced a release date for Purple Haze 2. The rapper took to Instagram to share a teaser for the project along with a simple caption reading, "Purple haze 2.. Dec-16-19." So, this December, you can expect to have the long-awaited seventh studio album from Killa Cam.

The teaser for the project included a new snippet of music. Over pitched up soul samples, the rapper gets introspective about baby mama drama, legal troubles, the streets, and still succeeding despite the odds being stacked against him. The visual included shows Killa Cam hopping into a Lamborghini painted with a purple dollar bill pattern and driving to a graveyard.

Cam'ron's been teasing the project for half a decade. He set a release date for the project in 2015 but due to his touring schedule, he pushed it back. He also referred to the project as his "last album" at one point, although it seems unlikely that those intentions have stuck. He and Jim Jones have reportedly been working on a joint project titled, Floss & Sauce: The Fly Boys. Jim announced the project a while back but there hasn't been an update since. Perhaps that might be the next move for both Cam and Jim Jones following the release of Purple Haze 2.