There have been many stories from the Roc-A-Fella era detailing the longstanding tension between Jay-Z and Cam'ron. Cam's explained the root of their issues in the past, which he admits has petty origins. Apparently, he deleted Jay's verse off of "Oh Boy (Remix)" after Hov deleted his verse off of a Peedi Crakk song.

During a recent interview with Gillie Da King and Wallo 267 on Million Dollaz Worth Of Game, Cam detailed how he and Jay-Z overcame their differences before performing together at NYC's Webster Hall show in 2019. Cam said that was the first time that they linked up in years.



JAY-Z and Cam'ron perform B-Sides 2 at Webster Hall on April 26, 2019 in New York City. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

"I was caught in the middle, to be totally honest with you, because I didn’t want Dame [Dash] to feel a way,” he explained of his rift with Hov. At the time, Dame and Jay weren't on great terms. “I know they was going through they thing, but Dame had did something on the internet to where he kind of apologized to Jay-Z. … I was like, ‘If that’s where he at, cool.’”

"Jay called, he’s like, ‘Yo first of all I want to tell you I got respect for you,’ and I’m like, ‘Same here bro,’” he said. “Shit ain’t no big thing, man. We talking about some shit, fucking 12-13 years old. I’m straight. … We just showed our love for each other, and we kept it under wraps."

Ultimately, they were able to give fans a memorable performance together. Check the full episode of Million Dollaz Worth Of Game below.