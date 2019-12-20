Cam'ron Delivers That Raw & Uncut On "Medellin"

Today, Killa Cam took a moment to revisit a 2004 classic, Purple Haze. As some fans still consider the album to be Cam's best body of work, the pressure to deliver a worthwhile sequel loomed ever so slightly. And yet Cam is a legend in the game, the epitome of cool under pressure, a fact to which Bill O'Reilly can attest. When he dropped off Purple Haze 2 this morning, it quickly became clear that Killa was doing one for the fans. The album's second track, "Medellin," kicks things off with a controlled explosion.

Over a slightly eighties-inspired instrumental from ADM Authentic, Cam flexes his lyrical chops and sharpened flow. "Rather work with me that happen when the boss is me," he raps. "Only way you can talk to me from across the street / Mr. comma-comma what we go in common though / streets of Harlem I treat em' like they Monoco." Check out the track now, and be sure to support Purple Haze 2 right here.

