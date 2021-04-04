Cam'ron is one of the most defining voices of early 00s rap music. As a member of The Diplomats, the Harlem-bred rapper experienced commercial success and went on to earn multiple RIAA certified projects. Due to qualms with Roc-A-Fella label head Jay-Z, he eventually separated his Diplomat Records banner from the label in 2005 and signed a new deal. The rap legend recently sat down with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN on the latest episode of Revolt's “Drink Champs” to divulge more details about the frenemy relationship he and Jay- Z had at the start of the millennia, naming a specific incident where the two sabotaged each other in the studio.



Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images

While appearing on the show, Killa Cam recalled a previously confirmed story of scrapping a verse the billionaire mogul had recorded to appear on the remix of his hit "Oh Boy." He revealed further, however, that the cut was in response to the fellow New York rapper doing the same exact thing to him in an incident involving Peedi Crakk's single “One for Peedi Crakk” months before.

“They’re in the studio,” Cam says of studio session with Peedi. “He said he got this hot song ‘cause he wasn’t signed to State Property, I was fucking with him. He’d come to New York or whatever and I was gonna sign him. But, Dame was like, ‘That’s gonna f*ck y’all up, he from Philly,’ and all that. It’s seeming like he’s [with State Property], but he’s not."



Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Roc Nation

He continued, "So, he’s like, I’m not signed to them n*ggas, Cam, so we did the song. So, Peedi’s playing the song for Jay-Z and whoever else is in the studio. He says he’s in the studio playing it and my verse comes on and JAY says, ‘Stop it. Erase that sh*t’ and just erased my whole verse.”

Their relationship has since improved as he and fellow Dipset member Jim Jones hit the stage with Jay-Z in their home city back in 2019.

Elsewhere in the interview, he discussed being a fan of Nas despite firing shots at him, his role in the Roc-A-Fella breakup, and Hov threatening to slap DJ Kay Slay. Check out the full interview above and let us know your thoughts down below.