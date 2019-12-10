Cam'ron Brings It Back On "Big Deal"

Promises of Purple Haze 2 go back nearly five years. The Dipset co-founder announced the project yet it's faced numerous delays in its release. Thankfully, that's not the case and in the next two weeks, it seems like Cam will continue to build the anticipation for the project. He kicked off the campaign with the release of "Believe In Flee," the project's first single. After releasing a visual for the lead single, he's back with another new cut for the fans.

Cam'ron unleashed "This Is My City" ft. Max B a few days ago and now, he returns with his latest single, "Big Deal." The rapper hops over pitched-up soul samples and grand drums as he reflects on his come up.

Check out the new song below and keep your eyes peeled for Purple Haze 2 dropping on December 20th.

Quotable Lyrics

Brain start to shift when Rakim made "Mahagony"

When I decided I had a problem with poverty

Prophecy, thinkin' homicide but still logically

Now, stars in the car, the ceilin' on astrology