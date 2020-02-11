It's not every day that a rapper lives up to the moniker of his group, but Cam'ron recently engaged in some genuinely diplomatic behavior. After an explosive RICO case left several Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods behind bars, including the Dummy Boy 6ix9ine himself, many were left grappling with the fallout. For Cam, he ultimately had to watch as his friend Aljermiah Mack, known by his Nine Trey handle "Nuke," was left facing a recommended sentence of thirty-years. The reason being his involvement in racketeering and narcotics trafficking charges, which left him behind bars since October 2019.

Josh Brasted/Getty Images

At this moment, Judge Englemeyer, the man responsible for the dramatic reading of 6ix9ine's sentencing, has yet to reveal whether he'll stick with the recommended sentence. He doesn't have much longer to decide, as Mack's next court date arrives on February 24th. Many friends and supporters penned letters on his behalf, and as Complex reveals, one such message came from Killa Cam himself, a longtime friend of Mack.

Complex shared the letter, which finds Cam vouching for Mack's integrity. "Mr. Mack is a good person and has always had morality in his actions," he writes, in the supportive message. "I believe in him and will lend support which will enable him to become an upstanding part of our community." While it's unclear whether Cam's words will have an impact on Judge Englemeyer's decision, it remains a solid gesture all the same. Check out the full letter below: