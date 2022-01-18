In the 2000s, rappers were blowing up Johnny Dang's phone in hopes to land a pair of grillz. In 2022, it seems that veneers are outgrowing iced out teeth in popularity. We've witnessed plenty of rappers get their teeth fixed up in recent times like Moneybagg Yo, Lil Yachty, Plies, and more.



It really isn't uncommon for rappers to get their teeth fixed up, as we've seen with Jay-Z and Nas in the past. However, another iconic MC from the Big Apple recently took to Instagram where he revealed a new set of pearly whites -- Cam'ron. The Dipset head honcho shared a video of himself vibing out to Billy Joel while smoking a blunt. "That n***a Billy Joel spitting on this shit — at least the first verse," he captioned the post.

Fans quickly noticed that Cam's signature gap between his two front teeth is no longer there. However, plenty of jokes emerged from the revelation with some joking that the video isn't even of Cam'ron. "Now who Daddy teeth Camron done stole… they done Gucci Maned my boy," one fan wrote.

Another wrote, "Nigga ain’t been right since Jada smoked them in the Garden and Cam got booed trying to freestyle."

Others also dragged another Dipset member into the roasting session, Juelz Santana, who fans nicknamed "Chewelz" for apparently missing a few teeth.