Just before the pandemic hit, Cam'ron released Purple Haze 2. Thankfully, he was able to hit the road and tour off of the project for a few months and wrapped up the series of dates just as the world began to lockdown. However, the rapper's output over the past year has been minimal.



Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

Though there's no update on The Program 2, it seems that Cam's been cooking up throughout the past year. The rapper revealed that he will be unleashing a brand new album this summer called Camdemic, just in time for Independence Day. The rapper hit the 'Gram where he previewed some new heat off of the project featuring production from The Heatmakerz. "Me and @sugadugga1988 making that before the month is up, another 50k n***a before the sun come up, a spare $8500 to fix ya mother butt," Cam wrote in the caption of the post, pulling lyrics from the upcoming record. "#Camdemic July 4," he added. Kevin Durant hit the comment section with a series of fire emojis so clearly, he's amped.

Perhaps, we could've expected that an album rollout was on the way since he recently made an appearance on Drink Champs with N.O.R.E and DJ EFN. The rapper detailed his beginnings in rap, his time with Roc-A-Fella, and the saga with his condo neighbor that nearly ended with a restraining order.

Are you excited for a new album from Cam'ron? Check the snippet below.