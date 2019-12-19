mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Cam'ron & Wale Team Up For "I Don't Know"

Aron A.
December 19, 2019 15:25
I Don't Know
Cam'ron Feat. Wale

Cam'ron & Wale join forces for a new cut off of "Purple Haze 2."


Cam'ron's long-awaited Purple Haze 2 will finally be hitting streaming services later tonight. It's been fifteen years since Cam's first Purple Haze album dropped and in the course of the past five years, fans have steadily awaited for its arrival.

Ahead of its arrival, Cam came through with a new cut off of the project featuring Wale. With an uplifting soul vocal sample chopped up, Cam and Wale deliver bars for the ladies as they reflect on their respective love lives or lack thereof. Wale is a perfect feature on the record. Wale channels Ricky Ricardo as he leaps into his verse before sliding over the track.

Purple Haze 2 also includes features from Max B, Jim Jones, Shooter, Mimi, and Disco Black. Keep your eyes peeled for that at midnight.

Quotable Lyrics
Look, I'm trouble boo,
Been to every telly, look what the Trump, W
Flirted with your mother, too
You think because you're twenty-two
And hater, fuckin' me gon' get her mad?
Get another dude

