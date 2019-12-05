Cam'ron & Max B Reminisce About The Block On "My City"

Cam'ron's Purple Haze 2 is upon us as the rapper shared the album will drop on December 20, and to build upon its release he's shared a new single. On "My City," Cam'ron teams up with Max B to take listeners on a walk down memory lane. The accompanying visual is packed with home footage and photos of friends as Cam shares stories of those he's lost along the way and what its been like making it out of the 'hood.

The song comes just ahead of Max B's EP House Money that hits the streets on December 6. The incarcerated rapper has been rolling out new music throughout 2019 and wanted to drop a complete project as the year was coming to a close. Cam'ron returns the feature favor and makes an appearance on House Money on a track titled "Goodbye" that also guest stars Dave East. Give "My City" a listen and let us know if you spot anything familiar about it.

Quotable Lyrics

Reggie White took me on my first stick up

Fifteen-years-old, can't front I caught the hiccups

Told me calm down and proceeded to click up

That car was a shirt the way we left that sh*t ripped up