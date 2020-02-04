mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Cam'ron & Mase Spit Game On Classic "Horse & Carriage"

Mitch Findlay
February 04, 2020 15:39
0 Views
00
0
Untertainment WorldUntertainment World
Untertainment World

Horse & Carriage
Cam'ron Feat. Mase

Editor Rating:THROWBACK
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Happy birthday Cam!


Today marks Cam'ron's forty-forth birthday and it's cause for celebration. In honor of the legendary rapper's extensive and classic-packed discography, it feels appropriate to circle back to the beginning. Back when he was first establishing himself as one of New York's next up. On July 21st, 1998, Cam delivered his debut studio album Confessions Of Fire, complete with an album cover that gave blacksmiths worldwide a second wind. While the project is lined with nostalgic tracks, the infectious lead single "Horse & Carriage stands out as a slick reminder of Killa's groove. 

Taking to a bouncy beat from Trackmasters, Cam spits dexterous bars with a quickness he'd go on to shed in the Dipset days. "In the SC we're gone, are you sexy in thongs?" he asks, outlining his criteria for companionship. "If you'll sex in the Lex and your head be the bomb, I'll get you that stuff that Gretzky skate on." A relic of simpler times, friend-turned-foe Mase slides through to hold it down with some endearingly mid-range vocals. Should you enjoy late-nineties New York rap, show Cam some birthday love by revisiting one of his earliest hits. 

Quotable Lyrics

Ayo, you might see Cam in designer underwear
In a reclining leather chair, reminders everywhere
How we pull up in whips, the minors start to stare
And when it comes to girls, they behind us everywhere
I mean when I hang up on em, they pressin' redial
I mean what the fuck is it, why you stressin' me child
It'd be one thing if you were finessin' my style

Cam'ron
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  0
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Cam'ron Mase Confessions Of Fire harlem diplomats
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Cam'ron & Mase Spit Game On Classic "Horse & Carriage"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject