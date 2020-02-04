Cam'ron & Mase Spit Game On Classic "Horse & Carriage"

Today marks Cam'ron's forty-forth birthday and it's cause for celebration. In honor of the legendary rapper's extensive and classic-packed discography, it feels appropriate to circle back to the beginning. Back when he was first establishing himself as one of New York's next up. On July 21st, 1998, Cam delivered his debut studio album Confessions Of Fire, complete with an album cover that gave blacksmiths worldwide a second wind. While the project is lined with nostalgic tracks, the infectious lead single "Horse & Carriage stands out as a slick reminder of Killa's groove.

Taking to a bouncy beat from Trackmasters, Cam spits dexterous bars with a quickness he'd go on to shed in the Dipset days. "In the SC we're gone, are you sexy in thongs?" he asks, outlining his criteria for companionship. "If you'll sex in the Lex and your head be the bomb, I'll get you that stuff that Gretzky skate on." A relic of simpler times, friend-turned-foe Mase slides through to hold it down with some endearingly mid-range vocals. Should you enjoy late-nineties New York rap, show Cam some birthday love by revisiting one of his earliest hits.

Quotable Lyrics

Ayo, you might see Cam in designer underwear

In a reclining leather chair, reminders everywhere

How we pull up in whips, the minors start to stare

And when it comes to girls, they behind us everywhere

I mean when I hang up on em, they pressin' redial

I mean what the fuck is it, why you stressin' me child

It'd be one thing if you were finessin' my style