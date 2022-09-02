Cam'ron & A-Trak Unite On "All I Really Wanted"

Cam'ron is notorious for announcing projects that never dropped. He announced a Camdemic tape that was supposed to drop on Independence Day last year. Then there was The Program 2 which similarly never saw the light of day.

Today, the rapper formally announced his next body of work, U Wasn't There, a collaborative track alongside Montreal-produced DJ A-Trak. The "Dipshits" duo released "All I Ever Wanted" earlier today, which delivers a sample-heavy production that fits perfectly with the Dipset sound. Cam takes the opportunity to reflect on his rise and the desires for money, power, and respect in the streets and in the rap game.

Cam'ron and A-Trak's upcoming project, U Wasn't There is due out on September 23rd. Check out their new single, "All I Ever Wanted" below.

Quotable Lyrics

I am no dumb, dumb

Big L, Blood shed, Hud 6, Google it

You forgot where I come from?

Walked around broke, hit a lick, got a lump sum

If you wore jewelry, the wolves was like yum yum

Way before stun guns, I stunned 'em