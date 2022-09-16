Cam'ron & A-Trak Release New Single "Ghetto Prophets" Ft. Conway The Machine

Cam'ron's announced a few projects in recent times, from Camdemic to The Program 2, but neither of these projects have materialized. Between his Pink Horsepower brand and his cannabis strain, Cam's keeping busy with a slew of entrepreneurial ventures that have seemingly veered him away from the studio.

Fortunately, A-Trak has been crafting what he describes as the perfect Cam'ron album over the past few years. The two dropped off "All I Really Wanted" as they announced U Wasn't There and today, they followed it up with a brand new record alongside Conway the Machine titled, "Ghetto Prophets."

"Ghetto Prophets’ is Killa Cam at his most cold-hearted. You can already hear Funk Flex’s bombs over this one," A-Trak said in a press release.

U Wasn't There will feature eight songs in total with a bonus track of the previously released, "Dipshits." The project will also include features from Styles P, Dame Dash, and Mr. Vegas.

U Wasn't There drops on September 23rd.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm only bein' honest, much up, suit was orange

Fuck bein' opp to the T, I shot n***as in my pajamas

A-Trak, let's change the genre, I fill festivals

