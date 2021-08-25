Camino Of 88GLAM Shares Solo Track "OATH"

It's been over a year since 88GLAM released their last project, New Mania. Serving as their first post-XO project, they picked up where they left off on 88GLAM2 and attempted to maintain the momentum. They dropped a few singles since including "Urgent Messages" and "East To West" with 6ixbuzz, along with "Heaven Can Wait."

Both 88CAMINO and Derek Wise began as solo artists before they joined forces, though it feels like it's been a while since we've received individual efforts from either of them. This week, Camino slid through with his first solo track "OATH." The moody production is equipped with thumping bass and hypnotic flutes as Camino drifts in and out of melodies detailing his hedonistic lifestyle.

Peep the record below and let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

Peanut butter inside but the glock don't jam

Playin' with my bread, I give a toast to my mans

Blood, sweat and tears, I made an oath to the clan

