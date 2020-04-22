Camille Kostek supports her NFL boyfriend Rob Gronkowski's career in a huge way.

This past Tuesday, the 28-year-old Sports Illustrated swimsuit model posted a couple of bikini shots writing, “Down by the bay,” in reaction to Gronkowski’s reunion with Tom Brady.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Earlier that same day, the Patriots traded Gronkowski to the Buccaneers, reuniting him with Tom Brady yet again. Last March, Gronkowski announced his retirement after nine seasons. In a recent conversation with Fox Sports the 30-year-old alluded to his possible comeback to the NFL, stating, "I always said when I have that feeling, and it feels right, I will be ready to take the field again. And I have that feeling. I’m ready."

After retiring back in 2019, Gronkowski partnered with a CBD company and joined Fox as a sports analyst along with WWE.

Former Patriots cheerleader, Kostek, along with boyfriend Gronkowski have been doing their part during the coronavirus pandemic and recently donated 20,000 masks to medical centers in both New Jersey and Massachusetts.

The couple have been together since 2015, and Camille has a habit of sharing fun videos between the couple on her IG page.