Camila Morrone was profiled by The Los Angeles Times this week and discussed her controversial relationship with actor Leonardo DiCaprio. She told the Times, “There’s so many relationships in Hollywood — and in the history of the world — where people have large age gaps.” She continued, “I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date.”

Morrone is only twenty-two-years-old making her twenty-three years younger than her boyfriend Leonardo DiCaprio. She admits that she "would be curious about it too" if she weren't involved. DiCaprio's relationship history has come under fire in recent years after fans started noticing a trend regarding the age of his girlfriends: He seems to always break up with them before they turn twenty-five.

Morrone also discussed her acting career and how she's more than just Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend: “I think more and more now that people are seeing the film, I’m slowly getting an identity outside of that. Which is frustrating, because I feel like there should always be an identity besides who you’re dating. ... I understand the association, but I’m confident that will continue to slip away and be less of a conversation.”

Morrone's newest film, Mickey and the Bear, is in theaters now.