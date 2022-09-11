Beyoncé's latest project, Renaissance, has been massively successful. Big names throughout the entertainment industry have praised the album, and now Camila Cabello has shown her endorsement of Bey's newest offering.

At Rock In Rio in Brazil, Cabello showed off her dance moves to a packed stadium as Beyoncé's "Energy" played, a single which features the Jamaican-American artist Beam. The audience is pretty quiet at first as the "Worth It" singer implores them to get their energy up.

Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Cabello finally gets a big reaction when she walks up the stairs on stage behind her, plants her hands down, and twerks for the audience. In the video, Cabello doesn't try to sing along with the Bey song, and simply enjoys the music as it plays.

People on social media have had mixed reactions to the video of Cabello's performance. "Her outfit gave more energy than she did," wrote one Instagram user, referring to the singer's bright yellow romper. "I think Beyoncé should sue tbh," wrote another. "She looks tired as hell lol," someone else chimed in.

It wouldn't be the first time Cabello and her audience were on different pages. During a performance at the Champions League Final, Camila was drowned out by the crowd, which proceeded to sing soccer anthems. Cabello ripped into the audience on Twitter after the show. "Playing back our performance and I can’t believe people were singing their teams anthem so loud during our performance," she wrote. "Like my team and I worked tirelessly for so long to bring right vibes and give a good show."

Check out the video of Cabello at Rock In Rio below.