Camila Cabello Shares Pop-Heavy Single "Cry For Me"

Her single "Havana" went 7x platinum in the United States alone and earned Camila Cabello a Grammy Award nomination, while her Shawn Mendes collaboration, "Senorita," is currently sitting in the No. 2 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Camila and her team know how to craft hits, and they're hoping to add another to their list with Camila's latest pop single, "Cry For Me."

The 22-year-old singer's recently released track was penned by Louis Bell and Frank Dukes, the same songwriters who helped her deliver "Havana." They called on Ryan Tedder, the "Apologize" lead singer of One Republic, to aid in writing "Cry For Me," and together they made a song that's destined to become the next big thing on the radio. It may be cuffing season, but we're sure that there's someone out there who will have this break up hit on repeat.

Quotable Lyrics

See that pretty life in pictures (Ha)

See your lips erasing me (Mm)

You're so good to her, it's vicious

Yeah, she should be thanking me

Ohh, who's gonna touch you like me?

Yeah, tell me, who?

Who can make you forget about me?