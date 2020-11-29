Camila Cabello penned a heartfelt message for her boyfriend Shawn Mendes on Instagram. She says she's "learned a lot about love" while dating the Canadian singer.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

"I’ve learned a lot about love with this guy," Cabello wrote, Saturday. "It’s not just the happy blissful moments you see in pictures and videos- When you’re in a relationship with someone, it feels like they are this mirror reflecting yourself back to you- I constantly have to confront my fears, my anxieties, my insecurities, my patterns of thinking, my beliefs about life and about myself."

The couple began dating in July 2019. Both collaborated together on their massive hit single "Señorita."

"It’s not as simple as it looks in pictures sometimes. sometimes, it’s messy and uncomfortable and ugly lol. But there’s nothing like the pull, the FORCE that is love, to be the light in the darkness- to be the gravitational pull that gives you the relentless strength to be braver, wiser, and better than you were yesterday."

Cabello continued to explain why she opens up to her fans on social media: "I’m all for being vulnerable on social media because I think only the neatness and perfection of life is shown on here; and that can make us all feel extra lonely and weird! So raise your glass to the messiness and weirdness of being human and the miracle. And the easiness. And the instinct. And the relentless force that is love."

[Via]