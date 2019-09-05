Camila Cabello Has No Time For A "Liar"

Camila Cabello is taking all the right strides. After "Havana" effectively cemented her position in the pop hierarchy, what with it becoming the highest-selling digital song of 2018 and all, Cabello has opted to pick up where she left off. Today marks the arrival of a musical two-piece, the second of which being "Shameless," and some might even call "Liar" a natural logical step for the young artist. Immediately striking a Latin-inspired tone, the track shifts from one vibe to another, opening up room for Cabello to sing breezy melodies.

Backed by a smooth bassline and island-percussion, Cabello waxes poetic about the unmistakable allure of an objectively bad choice. Consequences be damned, it's simply the life of a pop star. Even if you aren't big on the more mainstream, radio-friendly sound, it's hard to deny that Cabello is bringing enough versatility to merit a second glance. Reminiscent of voices like Nelly Furtado and her own present-day contemporary Jessie Reyez, Cabello continues to deliver top tier pop music one single at a time.

Quotable Lyrics

Oh no, there you go, making me a liar

Got me begging you for more

Oh no, there I go, startin' up a fire