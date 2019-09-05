mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Camila Cabello Has No Time For A "Liar"

Mitch Findlay
September 05, 2019 10:28
Liar
Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello takes the next logical step.


Camila Cabello is taking all the right strides. After "Havana" effectively cemented her position in the pop hierarchy, what with it becoming the highest-selling digital song of 2018 and all, Cabello has opted to pick up where she left off. Today marks the arrival of a musical two-piece, the second of which being "Shameless," and some might even call "Liar" a natural logical step for the young artist. Immediately striking a Latin-inspired tone, the track shifts from one vibe to another, opening up room for Cabello to sing breezy melodies.

Backed by a smooth bassline and island-percussion, Cabello waxes poetic about the unmistakable allure of an objectively bad choice. Consequences be damned, it's simply the life of a pop star. Even if you aren't big on the more mainstream, radio-friendly sound, it's hard to deny that Cabello is bringing enough versatility to merit a second glance. Reminiscent of voices like Nelly Furtado and her own present-day contemporary Jessie Reyez, Cabello continues to deliver top tier pop music one single at a time.

Quotable Lyrics

Oh no, there you go, making me a liar
Got me begging you for more
Oh no, there I go, startin' up a fire

