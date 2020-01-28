The 62nd annual Grammy Awards took place last night, with J. Cole, 21 Savage, and Tyler, The Creator all taking home awards in their respective nominee divisions. While the ceremony was eventful and full of inspiring performances, one extremely well-known couple rarely acknowledged each other during the event held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA. Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes did not walk the red carpet together, sit alongside each other, or cross paths during the entire 2020 Grammy ceremony.

Instead of bringing her significant other as her date to the celebratory function, the "Havana" songstress opted to bring her father to the ceremony, despite the couple being nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their collaborative efforts on Cabello's chart-topping single, "Señorita." Camila Cabello also got the opportunity to perform her song "First Man" during the event, dedicating her performance to her father.

While Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes seemingly ignored each other during the 2020 Grammys, all is well in their relationship which is currently in its honeymoon phase. In the Oct. 2019 edition of ELLE Magazine, Cabello spoke on how the two which their relationship was more private stating:

"I don’t know; people can say whatever they want to say. They can speculate, but at the same time, we are going to live our own lives, enjoy it, and fall for each other like nobody is watching. That is how I want to live. I never want to open the door for people to feel like they are involved. Like I said, I want it to be mine and [his]. That’s why I’m so tight-lipped about it: because I want to protect it."

Following the formal Grammy Awards presentation, the real festivities began when the couple reunited and turned all the way up drunkenly singing One Direction's 2014 hit single, "Steal My Girl," atop of a table at a private Grammy after-party. Despite Camila Cabello still being under scrutiny for her recently resurfaced racist rant, she and her boyfriend have quietly moved on from the incident. Check out Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes singing "Steal My Girl" while standing on tables in the video provided below.