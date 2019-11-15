Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are still going strong after debuting their relationship to the world earlier in the summer. Apparently things just started off as a summer fling and quickly grew into something more as they were spotted out and about packing on the PDA. More recently the couple sat courtside of The Clippers game and didn't hold back from even more PDA and now we see they've decided to get some new ink together.



Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Los Angeles based tattoo artist Kane Navasard shared an image of Shawn's latest ink to his Instagram that's just a little letter “A” behind his left ear. Clearly, the "Stitches" singer has a few other tattoos as opposed to his girlfriend. Camila got her first tattoo that's a cursive note on the inside of her pinky on her right hand. Camila's ink comes from the 1998 version of Shakespeare in Love starring Gwyneth Paltrow and reads “it’s a mystery."

"I just trust him, and no matter the level of intensity that he has around his career or I have, he is just normal, and that is so rare and precious to find in this industry," Camila previously said of Shawn. "To be able to hang out with someone and you don’t really care that they’re Shawn Mendes, you know what I mean? You’re just people, and that is definitely something that is rare."