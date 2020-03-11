Camila Cabello was very candid about her relationship with Shawn Mendes during an interview with Jimmy Hill at the Global Awards last week. As shared by PopCrush, when she was asked if she and Mendes would be releasing another super smash following "Senorita", Cabello admitted that it would be unlikely. Once she was asked if it was because of their schedules, she kept it honest, explaining that they don't spend much time in the studio together anymore, as they have been "trying to calm down".

Cabello shared that being in love is emotionally exhausting and although she wants to continue making music with Mendes, that it would just be hard given where they are at right now.

"Senorita" featuring Shawn Mendes is Camila's second most-streamed song, after the Young Thug-assisted, "Havana". Mendes was one of two features on her December 9th release of Romance. DaBaby was lucky enough to be the second featured artist but even as popular as he and the 200million+ streamed "My Oh My" is, they couldn't come close to the 1billion+ streams of "Senorita".

Shawn Mendes recently finished a 105-date tour that saw him traveling across the globe. We haven't heard his side of things yet, but we can only imagine the kind of toll that would take on a 21-year-old.

We wish both of them the best in finding a balance in their careers and personal lives!

Are you guys waiting for a new Camila Cabello release? Who do you think she should collab with next?