Camila Cabello became one of the biggest pop stars in the world through the major success of her single "Havana." The track, which features Young Thug, was one of the most popular songs worldwide the year it was released, in 2017 (and even maintained its popularity during 2018), with it being ranked at the top of several streaming sites in international markets. However now, it seems as though we may be hearing some breakup songs from the artist, as Zee News has announced that the Cuban-American songstress has seemingly split with her British dating coach boyfriend of one year, Matthew Hussey.

Cabello and 31 year-old Hussey met on the set of Today in February of 2018, after which they were first spotted out together in Mexico, packing on the PDA. That same year, a couple of months later, Cabello gushed over Hussey in an Interview with Marie Claire magazine, saying that she was the happiest she's ever been. "He`s so similar to me...In person, we`re just weird and silly and stupid together. He makes me the happiest I`ve ever been in my life." She added: "Basically, there's the me that I really am, on the inside, which is the nerdy one, the kind of introverted, shy one, and then there's the sexy, overly confident one, doing great dance moves and being super sassy," It seems their flame burned out quickly, or perhaps it's one of those break-up, make-up moments that a couple usually goes through. Either way, this could very well mean we may be hearing some new, heart-break fueled tracks from her soon.