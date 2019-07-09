Camila Cabello Debuts Blonde Locks In "Find U Again" Video

Stream Camila Cabello and Mark Ronson's latest video offering.

Before Camila Cabello dropped off the music video for her Shawn Mendes collaboration "Senorita" - that's lead many to believe the duo are dating considering their loved up pics - Camila dropped a single with Mark Ronson dubbed "Find U Again." The song arrived at the end of May and now we have the full music video.

The visual sees Camila switching things up with her hair, opting for blonde locks instead of her usual gorgeous brunette locks. The premise of the clip has some Quentin Tarantino vibes with the desert setting and bolded yellow subtitles introducing the main characters. Camila shows off her stage moves in the video, eventually taking off with Mark Ronson when an unsuspecting crowd pulls up at their spot.

Stream the new visuals and let us know what you think.