Camila Cabello dropped off her debut solo album in January of last year and has remained relatively quiet since. Camila's self-titled tape was a noteworthy collection of songs that showcased her sweet vocals and true talent since parting ways with Fifth Harmony. It looks as though the next single with Camila's name on it will feature none other than Shawn Mendes.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Shawn shared a clip on Instagram, teasing the upcoming collaboration with a short clip that shows the two getting quite intimate. Camila shared a similar clip to her feed, seemingly depicting a music video that will accompany the song that follows a love story between a server and restaurant regular.

“I don’t think you’ll ever meet somebody who can feel emotion like her, in all aspects,” Shawn previously stated of Camila. “She can feel hurt like no other, but she can feel love like no other.” Camila and Shawn previously collaborated on 2015's “I Know What You Did Last Summer.”

There's no word on when the song will arrive but in the meantime, check out both clips below and keep it locked for the songs official arrival.