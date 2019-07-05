Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes recently collaborated on their second single together called "Senorita." The tune was accompanied with a sexy video where the duo couldn't take their hands off each other leading many fans to believe that maybe, just maybe, they had begun a relationship in reality. “We've known each other for about four years now, and I really love Shawn as a person and he's always been there for me. I'm lucky I found someone like that early on what I started this!" Camila said when the video was released.



Mike Windle/Getty Images

It looks as though things may have heated up for the two singers since photos show the couple headed out holding hands. In another clip shared to Twitter, you can see what appears to be Shawn and Camila cuddle up by a pool.

While nothing has been confirmed by either party, such lyrics from their recent collaboration even adds more fuel to the fire: "You say we're just friends, But friends don't know the way you taste, 'Cause you know it's been a long time coming."

We'll have to wait this one out to see if Shawn or Camila confirm their relationship.