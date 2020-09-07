All-Pro defensive lineman Cameron Heyward has agreed on a five-year, $75.1 million extension with the Pittsburg Steelers, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Katharine Lotze / Getty Images

The deal gives Heyward the highest yearly salary for any defensive player over the age of 30 in NFL history. It will include his current year and $65.6 million in new money.

Heyward was adamant about wanting to stay in Pittsburg, despite the beginning of the regular season looming: "Y'all know where I stand," Heyward said on Aug. 17. "I want to be a Pittsburgh Steeler and lead this team to a Super Bowl. We'll see where we are. I love my team. I love my teammates. I love this city and the coaches. I love being a Pittsburgh Steeler. You have to take two to tango. I want to be here. We just have to see what happens."

Heyward was drafted by the Steelers in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft. In his 9 consecutive seasons with the team, he's recorded 54 career sacks and 117 quarterback hits. In 2019, he showed no signs of slowing down, recording nine-sacks and being selected to the Pro Bowl.

The NFL returns this Thursday, Septemeber 10, as the Houston Texans take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

