We're apparently in the thick of a washing debate once again. Many of us remember when Hollywood was buzzing about showers and bathing. Taylor Swift revealed she doesn't wash her legs in the shower before several other celebrities openly admitted that they don't shower every day, and just when you thought that trend was over, Cameron Diaz came through to reignite the debates.

The award-winning actress hasn't been as active in the industry in recent years as she enjoys family life with Good Charlotte husband Benji Madden. While speaking with the Rule Breakers podcast, Diaz touched on the subject of vanity, stating that she has fallen victim to "societal exploitations" before talking about being free from that within the last decade.



Theo Wargo / Staff / Getty Images

"You just start to pick yourself apart, you know,” she said. “And you're like, ‘Why I am sitting here like being so mean to myself? My body's strong, my body's capable. Why am I going to talk down to it? Why am I going to be mean to it when it's like carried me this far?’” Diaz also stated that she gives far less attention to her looks these days.

“I don't care. Literally, the last thing I think about on a daily basis—like maybe not at all during the day—is what I look like,” she continued. Although she has "a billion" skincare products, Diaz revealed she doesn't wash her face.

“I literally do nothing. I like never wash my face... Twice a month if I'm lucky, I'll be like, ‘Oh, I better put this on. One time works, right?’ Like is that all I have to do? I'm just not in that place right now like where I put any energy.” As her 50th birthday approaches, Diaz is focusing on other things. Check out a few reactions below and let us know if you feel the need to wash your face every day.

