mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Cam Wallace Stays Flexing With New Single "Retail"

Dre D.
October 04, 2020 17:56
0 Views
00
0
Cam Wallace / Create Music GroupCam Wallace / Create Music Group
Cam Wallace / Create Music Group

Retail
Cam Wallace

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

The "Upgrade U" producer


Cam Wallace may have writing and production credits for Chris Brown, Beyonce, and Omarion, but it looks like he's tired of staying behind the scenes.

The producer, rapper, and songwriter has been staking his claim as a solo artist this year, starting with June's "Right Quick" and July's "The Rulez." 

Although the multitalented artist has previously landed guest appearances alongside Slim Thug and Ty Dolla $ign, his solo work sees him stepping out of a supporting role with charisma. 

He chooses a lowkey R&B sample-laden beat to employ his calm and reserved flow, clearly having honed the subtlety of ad-libs and melody during his hours in the studio.

Stream "Retail" below. Are you looking forward to more from Cam Wallace?

Quotable Lyrics

All this ice on my teeth like a Frosty
I been grinding, no sleep what it cost me
Running through these bands, get exhausted
Got the new coupe in the driveway charging
Shining lights on my wrist look like a night when it's starry
Mashing on the gas, doing donuts in a Rari

 

Cam Wallace
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  0
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Cam Wallace retail new music new single
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Cam Wallace Stays Flexing With New Single "Retail"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject