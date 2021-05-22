Cam Wallace Enlists Wiz Khalifa For Wavy New "Retail" Remix

Hip-hop and r&b fans should certainly know Cam Wallace and his extensive resume in these genres. The man has worked with some of the biggest artists in the world including Chris Brown, Omarion, and even Beyonce. From production to writing, Wallace has done it all and over the last year, he has started dropping his own music as a solo artist. October saw him come through with a new song called "Retail" which had plenty of chilled-out r&b vibes.

Now, Wallace has returned with a remix to the track this time featuring Wiz Khalifa. The song largely keeps its vibe although the verse from Wiz certainly helps to enhance things. However, it's important to recognize Wallace's performance on the track as he showcases his songwriting and singing talents.

You can stream the track, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Pouring up, start sipping now we flying

Them backwoods that we rolling

Super fat, they giant

Peeping all the details

Prada, Gucci, Retail