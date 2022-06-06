Cam’ron went on a lengthy rant about "Old Harlem" when prompted by his 21-year-old son, Cameron Derek Giles. Giles shared a video of the hilarious stories told by the legendary rapper on his Instagram page, Sunday.

Giles joked that his dad "goes off" anytime he mentions "Old Harlem," so he'll bring it up whenever he needs a laugh.

"I used to bust n****s asses,” Cam’ron said in the clip. “You don’t even know your father was the nicest n-gga on the court, but soon as we left there, we went to Grant’s Tomb every Thursday. It was wild bitches at Grant’s Tomb, like super… mad bitches. So we would get fresh. You know about Grant’s Tomb, right?”



Josh Brasted / Getty Images

After Giles mentions not knowing anything about Grant’s Tomb, Cam'ron is shocked: “The fuck you don’t know about Grant’s Tomb? You bugging.”

Following a flash-forward in time, Cam'ron recalls being involved in a shootout where he had to try to help escort people to safety.

Near the end of the video, Cam'ron asks if he's being recorded and his son lies, claiming that he's texting a friend.

Cam'ron was born and raised in East Harlem back in the 1970s and '80s where he attended Manhattan Center for Science and Mathematics. There, he met his longtime friends Mase and Jim Jones. He started his music career in the mid-1990s.

The video comes ahead of Cam'ron's new Paramount+ series, Hip Hop My House, which will blend his love for hip hop with his passion for interior design.

Check out Cam'ron's rant about "Old Harlem" below,





