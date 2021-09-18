Cam’ron called out several unnamed former associates on Instagram, Friday, threatening to expose them if they continue lying about him in interviews. Cam mentioned having old iPhones with dirt on his fellow rappers locked in a safe.

“Anybody I used to work with or was cool with, if I helped you out in life and you throw dirt on my name, I’m going to expose you bad,” Cam said in the video. “Stop going on these shows and lying on me, man.”



Eugene Gologursky / Getty Images

“I’m telling you, I got mad dirt. I got iPhone 3s and 4s in a safe just for y’all n-ggas and bitches. I got all my old phones. I got all the old DMs of y’all begging me to work with y’all — men and female. It’s nobody above me having dirt on you. I promise you this ain’t what y’all want so stop lying on me.”

Fans online are already speculating that Cam could be referring to his former artist, Vado, who spoke about the breakup of the UN in a recent interview with My Expert Opinion. UN was a group comprised of Cam and Vado in the early 2010s.

Check out Cam's Instagram video below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @mr_camron

[Via]