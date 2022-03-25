Cam Newton got to return to the Carolina Panthers last season after a brief stint in New England. While Newton didn't play his best football with the Panthers last season, there is no doubt that he still has a lot to give the game, even if it is just in a backup role. As it stands, Newton is a free agent, and there is no clear answer as to what he will be doing next.

Well, according to a report from Yahoo! Sports, there is some interest from the Panthers in terms of having Newton come back. As GM Scott Fitterer explained, the team has thought a lot about Newton, however, they want Cam to understand that he will be QB2 to Sam Darnold, who will likely be the starter.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Per Yahoo! Sports:

“The thing with Cam, it’s got to be a fit for us and it’s got to be a fit for him just as well,” Fitterer said. “He’s looking for a certain opportunity. The door’s still open for us. We’re very open to Cam. We’ll see where it goes. He knows where we stand.” “Sam’s on the roster as I sit here right now,” the Panthers GM said. “He’s in the lead for that job. We want him to take it and run with it. “But we’re gonna add a lot of competition to that room. The whole emphasis is to stabilize the quarterback position to play winning football. That’s what we’re working toward.”

The message is pretty clear here. If Newton wants to remain in Carolina, he will need to be okay with being a backup. With that in mind, stay tuned to HNHH for more updates from the NFL world.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

[Via]