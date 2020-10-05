Cam Newton surprised New England Patriots fans over the weekend as it was revealed that Cam Newton tested positive for the Coronavirus. COVID cases have been spiking throughout the NFL as of late and Newton was yet another big name thrown into the mix. As a result of his positive test, the Patriots' game against the Kansas City Chiefs was moved to Monday night. Of course, Newton won't be able to play in the big game, which means the Patriots will have to field a backup.

Today, the Patriots actually received some good news in regards to Newton. According to Jay Glazer, Newton is asymptomatic which means he will most likely be showing negative tests soon. If this is, indeed, the case, then the Patriots could get Newton back as soon as next weekend where he would be able to participate in Week 5.

This is an optimistic assessment of the situation although it makes sense for the Patriots to feel that way considering the team needs his experience in order to remain competitive.

Over the next week, stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news coming out of the NFL.