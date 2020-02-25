Cam Newton came into the NFL with a ton of promise and for the most part, he was able to live up to the hype. In 2015, he led the Carolina Panthers to a 15-1 season although they ended up losing in the Super Bowl to the Denver Broncos. Since then, Newton has struggled with injuries which have ultimately put the team in a bad position. Over the past few months, there have been rumors about Newton's standing within the Panthers organization and whether or not they will keep him around next season.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Carolina Panthers intend to keep Newton and that he will, in fact, be the starting quarterback next season. After sustaining a foot injury last season, Newton is on the road to recovery and he is months away from being able to play a game. With this in mind, he is too hard to trade and the Panthers figure they are better with him on the roster.

Newton's recovery will be interesting to track over the next few months considering all of the injuries he has faced over the years. It seems like the Panthers are starting to lose patience and if he can't get in shape for next year, then the Panthers will have some big decisions to make when 2021 rolls around.

The NFL is much more interesting when Newton is at his best so we hope he can get right.