Just about an hour ago, it was reported that Cam Newton would be meeting with the Carolina Panthers. Of course, over a year ago, the Panthers decided to let go of Newton as they felt like he was no longer a fit on the team anymore. Injury and accuracy issues were becoming an issue for the team, and it turned Newton into a free agent.

Eventually, Newton went to go play for the New England Patriots where he fell on even harder times. Since then, Newton has been on the market, and today's meeting with the Panthers was a way to get back into the league.

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Newton and Panthers ended up signing on the dotted line, and now, Newton will get to put the Panthers jersey back on again. The deal is worth a whopping $10 million and $4.5 million of that is guaranteed. For a quarterback that hasn't had consistent playing time as of late, the contract is quite lucrative, and it will give Newton a chance to shine as the Panthers look to get back into the playoffs this season.

This is a great day for Panthers fans, as they now get a familiar face back in the lineup. Hopefully for Newton, the rest of this season goes smoothly as he embraces the team he used to call home.