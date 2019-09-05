Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton recently broke a Guinness World Record, as he made 51 one-handed catches in just 60 seconds. The record-breaking moment actually took place at Bank of America Stadium back in July, but the footage has now been released to the public.

Candler Hallow, one of the members of the "MrBeast" Youtube channel, fed Newton the passes.

"I wouldn't have been able to do that without my quarterback," Newton said of Hallow, (H/T USA Today's Chris Bumbaca). "I just feel like we have a bond for the rest of our life. Like Jack and Rose."

The 51 one-handed snags surpassed the previous record of 48 set by Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry, and former Browns QB Brady Quinn, who achieved the feat during a CBS Super Bowl pregame show in February.

Cam also helped set a couple of other Guinness records with the MrBeast crew, including a 39-yard underhand pass to Garrett Niconienko, who set the record for a between-the-legs catch, and a 24-yard dime to Candler Hallow who made the catch on the move, while blindfolded.

Check out the footage in the video embedded below. The one-handed catches start at around the 4:00 mark.